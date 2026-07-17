Five Gulf ports face possible Iranian retaliation

Shafaq News- Tehran

Five major Gulf ports serving US military and economic interests could face Iranian retaliation for American strikes on Chabahar, Iranian media warned on Friday.

The report identified Jebel Ali in the UAE, Mina Salman in Bahrain, Shuaiba in Kuwait, Hamad Port in Qatar, King Fahd Industrial Port in Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait’s Camp Arifjan, linking them to US deployments, logistics, trade, and energy exports without citing an official targeting order.

US Central Command had announced that its forces destroyed a surveillance tower at Chabahar’s Shahid Kalantari port on July 16, describing it as part of Iran’s coastal maritime-monitoring network.

US strikes killed 38 people and wounded 400 between June 22 and July 16, according to Iranian outlets. Still, Axios reported that US President Donald Trump is considering escalating strikes on Iran in the coming days but has not made a final decision, and Washington is sending dozens of additional refueling aircraft to Israel in preparation for a possible expansion of the campaign.