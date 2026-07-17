Iraq sentences ISIS bomb-maker, arrests five suspects

Shafaq News- Baghdad

An Iraqi court sentenced an ISIS bomb-maker to death, while security forces arrested five terrorism suspects in Diyala, Kirkuk, and Nineveh provinces, security agencies announced on Friday.

The Iraqi National Security Service, which detained the convict, known as Abu Mohammed, in Nineveh, said he had operated a mobile workshop that armored vehicles and rigged them with explosives for ISIS.

Separately, the Military Intelligence Directorate arrested five suspects wanted under Article 4(1) of the Anti-Terrorism Law and transferred them to the relevant authorities.

Although ISIS lost its territorial strongholds in Iraq in 2017, it continues to operate through cells in remote areas. The Interior Ministry reported dismantling four ISIS cells, conducting about 80 preemptive operations, and issuing 479 terrorism-related arrest warrants in the first half of 2026.

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