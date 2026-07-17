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Gaza: Israeli strikes kill seven

Gaza: Israeli strikes kill seven
2026-07-17T14:38:02+00:00

Shafaq News- Gaza

At least seven Palestinians were killed, and more than 17 others were wounded on Friday in Israeli airstrikes targeting several areas across the Gaza Strip, local media reported.

Israeli aircraft struck the Nuseirat refugee camp, the city of Deir al-Balah, the central Gaza area of Ramzoun, and Khan Younis in the south. Forces also carried out several controlled demolitions and installed a metal gate at the western entrance to the city of Rafah.

Separately, an Israeli military spokesperson said Israeli forces had "eliminated around 15 Hamas terrorists," including field commanders, over the past week and destroyed a weapons production site in the Gaza Strip.

The spokesperson also said Israeli forces arrested individuals in the occupied West Bank whom the military accused of involvement in the production of explosive devices and arms trafficking.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israel has killed 1,127 people and wounded 3,643 others since a ceasefire took effect in October 2025. Rescue teams have also recovered 800 bodies from beneath the rubble, bringing the death toll since the war began in October 2023 to 73,250.

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