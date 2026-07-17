Unclaimed drone hits Al-Sulaymaniyah ammunition facility

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

A drone strike hit a weapons and ammunition depot belonging to Iranian Kurdish opposition parties in Al-Sulaymaniyah, sparking a large fire and a series of explosions inside the facility, a security source told Shafaq News on Friday.

The depot, locally known as “Al-Barutkhana,” was targeted behind the Tasluja checkpoint near the city’s 100-meter road.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and are assessing the extent of the damage, while details about possible casualties remain unclear.

No party has claimed responsibility for the strike.