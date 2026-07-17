UAE condemns Iranian strikes in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday condemned Iran's recent attack on the Kurdistan Region as a blatant violation of Iraq's sovereignty and a threat to its security and stability.

The Emirates' Foreign Ministry also reaffirmed its full solidarity with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), supporting efforts to preserve Erbil’s security and stability.

الإمارات تُدين بشدة الهجوم الإيراني العدواني على كردستان العراق pic.twitter.com/vLEdSczRcc — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) July 17, 2026

Earlier today, a security source told Shafaq News that Iranian armed forces struck the headquarters of the Kurdish opposition group the Kurdistan Toilers' Party (Komala) with ballistic missiles in the Zargwez area of Al-Sulaymaniyah province, killing nine people.