Iran drone strikes target UAE port, Kuwait energy facilities

Iran drone strikes target UAE port, Kuwait energy facilities
2026-04-05T16:46:43+00:00

Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi/ Kuwait

Iranian UAVs struck ports and energy facilities in the UAE and Kuwait on Sunday, sparking fires and causing significant damage to key infrastructure.

In the UAE, Sharjah authorities said they were dealing with an incident targeting Khor fakkan Port, confirming no injuries so far.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office reported that debris from a “successful air defense interception” starting three fires at the Borouge petrochemical plant. Emergency teams contained the fires quickly, while authorities confirmed damage at the site and launched an assessment.

In Kuwait, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation indicated that drones targeted facilities operated by the Kuwait National Petroleum Company and the Petrochemical Industries Company, setting off fires and causing significant material losses without casualties.

Earlier today, Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy said drones targeted two power generation and water desalination plants, causing major damage and taking two power units offline, according to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

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