Iran drone strikes target UAE port, Kuwait energy facilities

Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi/ Kuwait

Iranian UAVs struck ports and energy facilities in the UAE and Kuwait on Sunday, sparking fires and causing significant damage to key infrastructure.

In the UAE, Sharjah authorities said they were dealing with an incident targeting Khor fakkan Port, confirming no injuries so far.

تتعامل الجهات المختصة في إمارة الشارقة مع حادث استهدف ميناء خورفكان اليوم الأحد 5 أبريل ، ولم يتم تسجيل أية إصابات حتى الآن وسنوافيكم بالمستجدات حال توافرها. وتهيب الجهات المختصة بالجمهور عدم تداول الشائعات واستقاء المعلومات من المصادر الرسمية فقط. — sharjahmedia (@sharjahmedia) April 5, 2026

The Abu Dhabi Media Office reported that debris from a “successful air defense interception” starting three fires at the Borouge petrochemical plant. Emergency teams contained the fires quickly, while authorities confirmed damage at the site and launched an assessment.

As part of the ongoing follow up to the previously reported incident at Borouge petrochemicals plant, caused by falling debris following the successful interception by air defences, authorities confirm that three fires broke out and emergency response teams acted swiftly to bring… — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) April 5, 2026

In Kuwait, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation indicated that drones targeted facilities operated by the Kuwait National Petroleum Company and the Petrochemical Industries Company, setting off fires and causing significant material losses without casualties.

KPC Press Release on this morning's attack on the Oil Sector Complex and several of our operational facilities managed by Kuwait National Petroleum Company and Petrochemical Industries Company. pic.twitter.com/HkOB2QDCp9 — KPC | مؤسسة البترول الكويتية (@kpcofficialkw) April 5, 2026

Earlier today, Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy said drones targeted two power generation and water desalination plants, causing major damage and taking two power units offline, according to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).