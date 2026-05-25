Rocket strike hits Iranian Kurdish opposition base near Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

A rocket attack targeted positions of the “Kurdistan National Army,” the armed wing of the Iranian Kurdish opposition Komala Party, in the Chamsharan area near Darashakran camp outside Erbil on Monday, leaving several people injured, a security source told Shafaq News.

No further details were immediately available regarding the number of casualties or the extent of the damage.

On Saturday, sites linked to the same party were targeted by four rockets in the same area.

Read more: 650 Strikes in Iraqi Kurdistan: How deniability became a weapon