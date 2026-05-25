Iranian security official calls for unity

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Mohammad Bagher Zolqadr, on Monday called on Iranians to maintain unity and cohesion, while insisting that Tehran would not retreat from its position amid ongoing regional tensions.

In a statement carried by Iranian media, Zolqadr said the country’s military, diplomatic efforts, and public mobilization had demonstrated “heroic resistance” and succeeded in “confusing and defeating the enemy.”

The country now needs unity and cohesion more than ever, so that the Americans and Israelis will also be disappointed in this field, he said.

Zolqadr described national unity as “another battlefield in the confrontation,” adding that collective efforts to prevent actions or statements that weaken internal cohesion would lead Iran to “final victory.”

Earlier, Major General Ali Abdollahi, commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the central command coordinating Iran’s conventional military, announced that the country would introduce new air defense systems into service to confront aerial attacks “more effectively.”

Separately, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated that Tehran was not currently focused on discussions surrounding its nuclear program, stressing that Iran’s priority was “ending the war and reaching the best solutions that guarantee the country’s interests.”