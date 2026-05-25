Israeli strikes intensify over Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli aircraft carried out extensive airstrikes in southern Lebanon, the Israeli military announced on Monday, adding that the strikes targeted sites belonging to Hezbollah.

In a statement, the Israeli military said strikes targeted around 10 Hezbollah command centers and weapons depots in the Tyre area of southern Lebanon, noting that “forces had struck more than 70 Hezbollah-linked sites across different parts of Lebanon during the day.”

Local Lebanese sources reported that overnight strikes targeted towns in the Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, Tyre and the western Bekaa Valley, killing at least five people in the town of Mashghara.

The Israeli army’s Northern Command chief, Major General Rafi Milo, stated earlier that military operations against Hezbollah would intensify during the night and in the coming days.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also cited plans to increase military pressure in Lebanon and carry out stronger strikes against Hezbollah. “We will increase the scale of our strikes against Hezbollah,” Netanyahu vowed, highlighting that Israel had formed a special team to counter the threat posed by suicide drones.