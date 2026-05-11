Israel fails to counter Hezbollah drones

Shafaq News- Middle East

The Israeli military is facing difficulties countering drones launched by Hezbollah movement as cross-border hostilities intensified in southern Lebanon, Israeli media outlets reported on Monday.

Israel’s Kan broadcaster said Israeli forces operating inside Lebanon were coming under heavy fire from attack drones and rockets, while Channel 13 noted that the Israeli military had distributed “fishing nets” to troops after failing to find an effective solution against the drones. Channel 14 described the situation as part of a “policy of equations” between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In recent weeks, Hezbollah has intensified its use of FPV (first-person view) drones in attacks against Israeli forces deployed in several areas of southern Lebanon. Videos released by the group show the drones targeting Israeli soldiers and military vehicles, while official Israeli figures indicate a significant rise in casualties linked to Hezbollah drone attacks.