Barzani seeks stronger Italy ties

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani stressed on Monday the importance of expanding cooperation with Italy during talks with Italian Ambassador to Iraq Niccolo Fontana in Erbil.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the meeting focused on political developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as Italy’s relations with both Baghdad and Erbil.

سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی لەگەڵ باڵیۆزی ئیتالیا کۆبووەوەhttps://t.co/DO5FfLRVrL pic.twitter.com/AMbljnHqeV — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) May 25, 2026

Barzani praised Italy’s continued support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, reaffirming Erbil’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and joint cooperation.

For his part, Fontana described Italy’s ties with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region as important and reiterated Rome’s commitment to supporting stability and security in both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Regional developments and other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting, which was attended by Italy’s Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, Tommaso Sansone.

Earlier this month, Barzani traveled to Rome for a two-day official visit to Italy and the Vatican, where he met with the Italian president, foreign minister, as well as Pope Leo XIV.

Read more: Nechirvan Barzani's Vatican diplomacy