Water Hyacinth spread threatens farmland in Iraq’s Najaf

Shafaq News – Najaf

Farmers and residents in al-Mishkhab district, south of Iraq’s Najaf province, have raised concerns over the continued spread of water hyacinth in the al-Dubainiya River, warning that the infestation is threatening farmland, irrigation supplies, and the livelihoods of hundreds of families.

Mohannad Rahim, a civil activist from al-Mishkhab, told Shafaq News that residents had repeatedly informed authorities about the accumulation of water hyacinth in the district’s secondary rivers, but no effective measures had been taken.

“Around 80% of al-Mishkhab’s population depends directly on agriculture,” he explained, describing the waterways as the “main artery” supplying farmland in the area.

He questioned the role of Iraq’s Ministry of Water Resources, particularly departments responsible for combating invasive aquatic plants, and asked what practical steps had been taken to address the issue.

Residents and farmers are demanding urgent government intervention after the situation reached “a stage that can no longer be ignored,” Rahim stated, adding that farmers should not bear the consequences of official negligence.

Farmer Abdul Amir Abdul Redha al-Fatlawi, known as Abu Hassan, told Shafaq News that al-Dubainiya River is one of the region’s most important secondary waterways, supplying irrigation to between 10,000 and 15,000 dunams (2,500 to 3,750 hectares) of agricultural land, in addition to several villages and families that rely on farming as their main source of income.

Al-Fatlawi noted that water hyacinth had existed in the river in limited quantities in previous years, but had expanded significantly in recent years amid the absence of clear cleanup plans or long-term solutions.

Farmers in al-Mishkhab already face mounting challenges, including water shortages, rising agricultural costs, and weak government support, he added, warning that the spread of water hyacinth could further damage the current farming season.