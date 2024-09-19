Iranian forces kill Kurdish opposition leader in clashes near the Iraqi borders

Shafaq News/ A senior commander of a Kurdish opposition party was reportedly killed in clashes with Iranian forces in Iran’s western Kurdistan province on Thursday.

The skirmish with Iranian border guards began when members of the leftist Komala Party were ambushed while attempting to enter the country, according to Iranian reports. Iran’s Kurdistan province shares a mountainous border with the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

A prominent Komala member, Rebwar Karimian, head of the party’s military commission, was killed during the fighting, according to Iranian Kurdish rights group, Hengaw.

The banned party identified the deceased as a veteran member who had been with Komala since 2001.

Iranian border guards found large amounts of explosives and “advanced American weapons” on Karimian’s body, border guard chief Ahmad Ali Goudarzis told Mehr news, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). He added that one border guard and a few other Komala members were injured.

The fighting took place approximately 10 kilometers southwest of the town of Mariwan, in the villages of Askol and Sianaw, close to Iraq's Kurdistan Region border, according to the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, which said that the IRGC shelled the area.

Hengaw reported that the IRGC had prevented fire fighting teams from the environmentalist Chya Green Organization from accessing the area to extinguish flames sparked by the clash.

Komala is one of several Iranian-Kurdish opposition parties with bases in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Tehran describes these groups as “terrorists” and has frequently carried out cross-border air and ground operations claiming to be targeting the groups.

In a pact signed with Iran in March last year, Baghdad agreed to disarm the opposition groups and secure the border regions. Iran had threatened to resort to military action should Baghdad fail to fulfill the agreement.

Under the terms of the security deal, Iranian-Kurdish opposition parties are being relocated into camps. Komala, said in a statement earlier this month that they have not been provided with a copy of the Iran-Iraq agreement, but that they oppose the forced evacuation of their bases, which it claims only contain civilians. The party called for assistance from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), asking it to draw a red line in front of Iran’s demands and Iraq’s pressure.

A number of residents from Komala bases were moved to Surdash camp in al-Sulaymaniyah's Dukan district earlier this month. The authorities reportedly informed Komala that they should evacuate their bases.

Last week, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited Erbil following a stop in Baghdad. The Region's authorities assured him that they would not allow its territories to be used as a base to threaten neighboring countries.