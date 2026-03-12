Saudi Arabia, UAE intercept 45 Iranian missiles and drones

Shafaq News- Riyadh

Air defenses in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates intercepted and destroyed 45 ballistic missiles and drones launched from Iran on Thursday, official statements from both countries reported on Thursday.

In the UAE, the Ministry of Defense said air defense systems intercepted 10 ballistic missiles and 26 drones that entered the country’s airspace, while in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Defense noted that its forces intercepted and destroyed seven drones and two ballistic missiles in different parts of the Kingdom.

According to the Saudi ministry, the seven drones were intercepted in the Empty Quarter desert while heading toward the Shaybah oil field. The statement added, “one ballistic missile was intercepted while targeting Prince Sultan Air Base, while another was launched toward the Kingdom’s Eastern Province and was also destroyed.”