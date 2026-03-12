Israel launches new wave of strikes on Tehran

Shafaq News- Tehran

The Israeli army announced on Thursday evening the start of a new wave of attacks targeting what it described as Iranian regime facilities in Tehran.

Air defense systems were heard operating in several areas of the city, according to local reports. No immediate details were available about the specific sites targeted in the strikes.

Earlier, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani stated that Igniting wars is easy, but ending them cannot be achieved through a few tweets In a post on X, Larijani vowed that Iran “will not retreat until the other side acknowledges its mistake and bears the consequences of what it has done.”