Iran’s Larijani: Wars cannot be ended with a few tweets

Igniting wars is easy, but ending them cannot be achieved through a few tweets, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani stated, responding to remarks by US President Donald Trump that he could end the war whenever he wanted.

In a post on X, Larijani vowed that Iran “will not retreat until the other side acknowledges its mistake and bears the consequences of what it has done.”

عاد ترامب ليقول: «يجب أن ننتصر في هذه الحرب بسرعة».لكن إشعال الحروب أمرٌ سهل، أمّا إنهاؤها فلا يتمّ ببضع تغريدات.لن نترككم حتى تعترفوا بخطئكم وتدفعوا ثمنه — Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) March 12, 2026

Trump said on Wednesday the war against Iran “will end soon,” adding that there were no major targets left.

His remarks came after an Iranian bank was targeted, while Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement that it would carry out strikes on US and Israeli economic targets in the region, including banks. The statement urged residents in the region to avoid being within one kilometer of such facilities. Following the Iranian warning, HSBC Bank in Qatar announced the closure of all its branches.