Israel targets Iraqi-Syrian faction leadership in Lebanon

2026-03-12T18:35:12+00:00

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israel assassinated Ali Muslem Tabaja, commander of the Imam Hussein Division, an Iraqi-Syrian faction, along with other prominent senior officials in an airstrike in Lebanon, the Israeli army said on Thursday.

The Imam Hussein Division is one of the largest Iraqi-Syrian factions established by the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in 2016 to support Syrian and Iranian objectives and assist Hezbollah operations in Syria.

