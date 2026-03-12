Israel targets Iraqi-Syrian faction leadership in Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israel assassinated Ali Muslem Tabaja, commander of the Imam Hussein Division, an Iraqi-Syrian faction, along with other prominent senior officials in an airstrike in Lebanon, the Israeli army said on Thursday.

The Imam Hussein Division is one of the largest Iraqi-Syrian factions established by the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in 2016 to support Syrian and Iranian objectives and assist Hezbollah operations in Syria.