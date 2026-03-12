Epic Fury: Mark Kimmitt warns ambiguity could hamper domestic support

Shafaq News- Washington

As the US-led Operation Epic Fury enters its 11th day, retired Brigadier General Mark Kimmitt emphasized that President Trump’s refusal to rule out "boots on the ground" is a deliberate act of strategic ambiguity designed to cause the Iranians to plan for any number of options and potential position their forces in the wrong places. “This is a typical military operation- never let the enemy know what you are planning. “

Kimmitt noted that while the administration repeatedly cites lessons from past conflicts —vowing "no regime change" and "no nation-building"— the President has pointedly kept the option of ground forces on the table.

"If you don't rule that out, then the enemy has to plan for 'what if he does,'" Kimmitt explained. He argued that a definitive "no boots on the ground" pledge would "relieve a lot of assets inside Iran," allowing the regime to redirect those resources against US and allied interests elsewhere. However, he was concerned this same ambuiguity was being used in discourses with the American people, stating that a lack of clear objectives "hampers" the mission's domestic support.

Preventing a Nuclear "Expansionist" Regime

Reflecting on the 11 days of intensive strikes, Kimmitt characterized the conflict as a necessary preventative measure. He described the Iranian ideology as "expansionist," aiming for a global "community of Islamic states," and warned that the risk of such a regime possessing nuclear weapons, which would make negotiations impossible at that point. He noted North Korea's nuclear deterrence as an example. He dismissed any civilian justification for Iran's enriched uranium, stating there is "no other reason" for such material.

The "Linebacker II" Precedent for Negotiations

Addressing the current status of negotiations, Kimmitt suggested that overwhelming military pressure could force a diplomatic breakthrough, citing the 1972 Operation Linebacker II in Vietnam, where intensive bombing of Hanoi and Haiphong Harbor forced the North Vietnamese to agree to the resumption of Paris Peace Talks in 11 Days. "If compelled... they should come back," Kimmitt stated, suggesting that current operations might aim for a similar coercive outcome.

Coalition Framework for the Strait of Hormuz

Regarding the paralyzed maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, Kimmitt proposed an international coalition modeled after the 2008 counter-piracy task force off Somalia. He noted that European navies —who are more dependent on regional oil than the US— have greater mine countermeasures capabilities to keep the vital waterway open.