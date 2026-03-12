Iran condemns strike on Iraq’s Al-Qaim

2026-03-12T18:57:50+00:00

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday condemned a “US-Zionist” strike on the Al‑Qaim Border Crossing in western Iraq that it said killed several security personnel.

The condemnation came after the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said earlier that its facilities in several Iraqi provinces had been hit by 32 airstrikes since the start of the month, leaving 27 fighters dead and 50 wounded.

Iraq’s Joint Operations Command also voiced concern over the attacks, saying PMF members were targeted while performing duties alongside Iraqi security forces.

The command said the latest strike occurred early Thursday in Kirkuk and the Akashat area, following earlier incidents in Suwayrah District and other locations across the country.

