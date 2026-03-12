Iran commander threatens regional energy infrastructure if Iran attacked

Shafaq News- Tehran

A senior Iranian commander warned Thursday that Iran could target energy infrastructure across the Middle East if its own facilities come under attack.

Ali Abdollahi, head of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said Tehran would retaliate against oil and gas facilities throughout the region if Iranian ports or energy infrastructure were struck.

Speaking to Tasnim News Agency, Abdollahi warned that even a limited attack on Iran’s energy sector would trigger a “devastating response.”

He said energy installations tied to the interests of the United States and its Western allies could be targeted, adding that Israel’s Leviathan Gas Field and Karish Gas Field were already within Iran’s range of potential targets.

The remarks come as tensions escalate between Iran and Israel. Israeli forces launched a new wave of strikes on Tehran today, with air defense systems activated across several areas of the capital.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces said the strikes targeted facilities linked to the Iranian government.

Earlier today, Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, dismissed comments by US President Donald Trump suggesting the conflict with Iran could end soon, saying wars are easier to start than to end.

The tensions intensified after a strike on an Iranian bank, while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned it could target U.S. and Israeli economic interests in the region, including financial institutions. Following the warning, HSBC said it had temporarily closed all its branches in Qatar.