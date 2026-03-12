US Embassy warns Americans in Iraq of faction threats

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Embassy of the United States in Baghdad warned Thursday that Iran-aligned armed groups pose a significant threat to US citizens and interests in Iraq, citing attacks on sites frequented by foreigners.

In a statement, the embassy said these factions have carried out attacks targeting US nationals, American-linked facilities, and critical infrastructure, including companies and energy installations connected to the United States.

تنبيه أمني – سفارة الولايات المتحدة في بغداد، العراق – 12 آذار/مارس 2026الموقع: العراقيحتوي هذا التنبيه على إرشادات محدثة بشأن خيارات المغادرة، والمشار إليها بالخط العريض.تُعد إيران والجماعات الميليشياوية الإرهابية المتحالفة معها تهديدًا كبيرًا للسلامة العامة في العراق. وقد… pic.twitter.com/EmEph5k95h — U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) March 12, 2026

The embassy said Iran-backed groups have also targeted hotels used by foreign visitors and other locations associated with the United States across Iraq, including in the Kurdistan Region.

It warned that US citizens could face risks of kidnapping and urged them to exercise extreme caution, keep a low profile, and avoid locations that may make them potential targets. Gathering at venues associated with the United States or with groups of American citizens could increase the risk of attack, the embassy added.