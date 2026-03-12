Netanyahu warns Iran’s new leader, Hezbollah chief of “surprises”

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday warned Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei and Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem that there would be “surprises” regarding their fate as Israel continues its campaign against Iran.

Speaking to reporters, Netanyahu said Israel had achieved major gains that would “change the balance of power in the Middle East,” describing the current moment as “historic.”

He said the ongoing operation against Iran would continue, arguing that “Tehran remains Israel’s greatest threat.”

Netanyahu also warned that Hezbollah would “pay a heavy price” for its actions against Israel, accusing Iran of pursuing a strategy to destroy the country through ballistic missiles, regional proxies, and attempts to develop nuclear weapons.

He said Israel is striking positions belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Basij in Iran and suggested that the “moment of freedom” for the Iranian people was approaching.

Netanyahu also highlighted what he called an unprecedented alliance with the United States, saying he speaks daily with US President Donald Trump and that their relationship is stronger than those between previous leaders of the two countries. He added that Israel would not allow Iran to develop threats that could endanger its existence and declined to provide details about potential future strikes.