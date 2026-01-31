Iran's Larijani: Talks framework with US taking shape

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani revealed on Saturday that negotiations between Iran and the United States are making progress, without providing further details.

Posting on X, Larijani said that “Unlike the fabricated atmosphere of a media war, the formation of a structure for negotiations is progressing.”

برخلاف فضاسازی‌‌ِ جنگ رسانه‌ای تصنعی، شکل‌گیری ساختاری برای #مذاکرات در حال پیشرفت است. — Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) January 31, 2026

Earlier today, Larijani warned that US embassies in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates would be targeted in retaliation if the United States were to launch an attack on Iran.

Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi affirmed, “Tehran is ready to negotiate and provide guarantees that it is not seeking to acquire nuclear weapons,” while calling for the effective lifting of sanctions.

Araghchi also revealed that Washington has been attempting to communicate with Tehran through third parties, adding that Iran is “open to a fair nuclear agreement.”

US Preident Donald Trump said Washington plans to engage Tehran but did not specify timing, format, or participants. He referenced the ongoing military buildup, noting that “very powerful ships” are moving toward Iran, adding, “It would be great if we didn’t have to use them.”

Trump has repeatedly warned that the United States could act if Iran resumes violent crackdowns or moves to revive its nuclear program, particularly after Israeli and US strikes in June 2025 targeted key nuclear facilities. He stressed that any renewed nuclear activity would draw a response.

