Trump: Stopping Iran nuclear ambitions more important than oil prices
2026-03-12T14:20:53+00:00
Shafaq News- Washington
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons is more important than fluctuations in global oil prices.
In a statement, Trump noted that the United States is the world’s largest oil producer and can benefit financially when prices rise.
Trump also described Iran as an “evil empire,” warning that allowing Tehran to develop nuclear arms could threaten the Middle East and potentially the wider world.
This is a breaking story…