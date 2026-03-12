Attacks hit US center at Baghdad airport, Iraqi forces’ Saqr Camp
Shafaq News- Baghdad
A fresh attack targeted on Thursday the US diplomatic facility responsible for logistical support to the American Embassy at Baghdad International Airport.
A source told Shafaq News that the nature of the attack has not yet been identified.
Another airstrike targeted Saqr Camp south of the Iraqi capital, causing material damage. The camp hosts federal security forces as well as units from the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).