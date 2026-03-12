Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon as Hezbollah launches rockets, drones

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli forces carried out airstrikes and artillery shelling across several areas in southern Lebanon on Thursday, while Hezbollah announced rocket and drone attacks targeting Israeli settlements.

Israeli artillery struck the towns of Yohmor Al-Shaqif and Arnoun in southern Lebanon, while airstrikes hit the areas of Toul, Nabatieh, Deir Kifa, and Froun.

The strikes also targeted the Faculty of Sciences at the Lebanese University in Beirut, where two professors were killed, including the dean of the faculty, according to local reports.

Another Israeli airstrike hit a building in the Bashoura district near Bashara Al-Khoury in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said it fired rockets toward the Israeli settlement of Shlomi and launched a swarm of drones toward the settlement of Even Menachem. The group also said it targeted Israel’s air defense system in Ma’alot-Tarshiha for the second time.