Iran launches 42nd  wave of missiles targeting Tel Aviv and US bases

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Thursday the launch of the 42nd wave of its military operation “True Promise 4,” involving missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and US military positions.

In a statement, the IRGC said the operation was carried out with chants of “Labayk Ya Khamenei” (“At your service, Khamenei”) and dedicated to “the martyrs of the Ramadan War,” including a slain leader of the Islamic Revolution.

The attack involved the launch of several types of missiles, including Emad, Qadr, Kheibar Shekan, and Fattah missiles, along with loitering attack drones. Meanwhile, the IRGC noted that the drone strikes targeted central areas of Tel Aviv and “terrorist” US military bases.