Iraq: 4 drones targeted army unit in Nineveh

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Defense said Thursday that army units in Makhmour district of Nineveh province came under a drone attack but reported no casualties.

In a statement, the ministry said positions of the Field Engineering Battalion of the 14th Infantry Division, under the Nineveh Operations Command, were targeted by three drones, followed by a fourth aircraft.

Air defenses intercepted and shot down the fourth drone before it reached its target, the ministry said.

The attack occurred within the operational area of the 1st Regiment of the 50th Brigade, according to the statement.

Earlier today, a security source told Shafaq News that two explosive drones detonated near the engineering battalion’s position in Makhmour, southeast of Mosul, causing damage to the facility.