KDP lawmaker warns of escalating attacks in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Hundreds of rockets and drones have targeted the Kurdistan Region of Iraq in recent months, striking residential areas and infrastructure, a Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) lawmaker told Shafaq News on Thursday.

According to MP Shirwan Al-Dubardani, security leaders have confirmed the involvement of “outlaw groups” behind the rocket launches toward the Region, adding that “the government and relevant security authorities are aware of the entities responsible for the attacks.”

The continued shelling of the Region by such groups represents a dangerous development. Protecting citizens and infrastructure, he said, is the responsibility of the federal government, which requires decisive measures to stop these assaults.

Al-Dubardani also noted that the KDP and Kurdish parliamentary blocs have asked the Iraqi parliament’s leadership to form a high-level fact-finding committee to investigate the attacks, indicating that they are awaiting approval from the parliament’s presidency to establish the panel.

The development comes amid a rising wave of aerial attacks targeting Erbil since the outbreak of the regional war in February28. The governor of Erbil said on Wednesday that around 200 drones have been launched toward the city so far, most of which were intercepted.