Iran: US bases in Gulf are American territory

Shafaq News- Tehran

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, on Sunday said US military bases in Gulf countries would be treated as “American territory” if used in operations against Iran.

In a message on X addressed to regional states, Larijani stated that Tehran does not intend to attack host nations but will strike any US facilities launched against it.

إلى دولِ المنطقة: لسنا بصدد الاعتداء عليكم. لكن حين تُستَخدَم القواعدُ الموجودة في بلدكم ضدّنا، وحين تُنفِّذ الولاياتُ المتحدة عملياتٍ في المنطقة اعتمادًا على قواتها هذه، فإننا سنستهدف تلك القواعد. فهذه القواعد ليست من أرض تلك الدول، بل هي أرضٌ أمريكية. — Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) March 1, 2026

Iranian attacks have widened across the Gulf, Iraq, and Israel following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Smoke rose from Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi after an Iranian strike, according to local media, and a drone hit a building housing the Israeli embassy in the city. Israeli outlets reported another attack on a commercial vessel about 17 nautical miles off the UAE coast.

Separately, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it fired four ballistic missiles at the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, without adding further details. The US has yet to comment.