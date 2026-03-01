Iran claims strike on US carrier Abraham Lincoln

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday that it had targeted the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with four ballistic missiles.

In its seventh operational statement, the IRGC said the attack followed recent Iranian strikes against “American and Zionist enemy targets,” adding that the strikes carried out by the Iranian armed forces against the “exhausted military body of the enemy” have entered a new phase.

“Land and sea will increasingly become graves for terrorist aggressors,” it warned.

There was no immediate confirmation from the United States regarding the reported attack on the carrier.

The USS Abraham Lincoln, a US Navy nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, is typically deployed with a carrier strike group and is capable of launching large-scale air operations across the region.