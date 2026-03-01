Iraq Parliament postpones session after Khamenei killing

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Parliament delayed today’s session until further notice, citing regional developments and security concerns, according to a statement on Sunday.

The parliament presidency expressed condolences over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several Iranian, calling to end the war and return to peaceful means recognized under international law.

Parliament had been scheduled to convene at 9:00 p.m. to discuss recent security challenges in Iraq and the region and to vote on members of the permanent parliamentary committees.

A source within the parliament presidency told Shafaq News that the regional escalation, the killing of the Iranian leader, the security situation in Iraq, and protests near the Green Zone, which authorities closed for security reasons, led to the decision to postpone the session.