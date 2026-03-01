UK denies role in Iran strikes, urges de-escalation

Shafaq News- London

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Sunday that the United Kingdom had no involvement in the recent strikes on Iran, while calling for restraint and a return to diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation.

In a statement released by the British Embassy in Baghdad, Starmer said London had been in contact with leaders of the E3 -Britain, France, and Germany- as well as partners across the region.

Starmer stressed that avoiding a broader confrontation is “now the priority,” urging all sides to pursue diplomacy.

Earlier today, British Defence Secretary John Healey said two missiles were launched toward Cyprus, where thousands of British military personnel are stationed. Healey told reporters the missiles were directed toward areas hosting British bases on the island. No immediate information was available regarding damage or casualties.

The remarks came a day after Starmer said British forces and aircraft were participating in coordinated defensive operations in the region to protect the country’s interests and those of its allies.

In a joint statement, Britain, Germany, and France condemned Iranian attacks across the region and called on Tehran to resume negotiations, urging Iranian leaders to seek a diplomatic solution and prevent further escalation in the Middle East.