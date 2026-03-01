Iran suspends entry of Iraqis at Shalamcheh border

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Baghdad

Iranian authorities have suspended on Sunday the entry of Iraqis and other foreign nationals through the Shalamcheh border crossing in Basra province, allowing departures only for the time being.

A source told Shafaq News that the decision applies to passenger movement, while commercial exchange and truck traffic continue to operate normally without interruption.

No official clarification has yet been issued by Iranian authorities regarding the reasons behind the measure or how long it will remain in effect.