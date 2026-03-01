Iranian leaders warn of wider war after Supreme Leader killing

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called on Sunday for a united response to the “expanding American-Zionist influence in the Middle East,” warning that pressure on Iran could ultimately “extend to other Islamic nations.”

Speaking to reporters, Pezeshkian said the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had deeply affected the Iranian public but would not deter Tehran from continuing its political and strategic course.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the assassination of Khamenei had made the confrontation with Washington and Tel Aviv “more complex and dangerous,” describing the operation as an unprecedented violation of international law.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Araghchi said Iran would place no limits on its right to defend itself. “The war was imposed on Iran by the United States and Israel,” he said, adding that Iranian forces had begun striking US military bases across the region.

Araghchi stressed that Tehran’s attacks were “directed at American military presence rather than Gulf states themselves,” urging regional governments to pressure Washington and Tel Aviv to halt the escalation.

He also confirmed that constitutional procedures had been activated following Khamenei’s death, with a transitional council formed to manage state affairs. According to Araghchi, Iran’s institutions continue to function normally while officials remain in contact with regional counterparts, some of whom have expressed concern over the rapidly escalating crisis.

Colonel Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran’s central Khatam Al-Anbiya military headquarters, said the attack targeting Khamenei had failed to weaken Iran’s resolve. “The enemy believed that assassinating the leader of the revolution would break the will of the Iranian people,” he said. “But such acts only reveal their weakness.”

Zolfaghari argued that attacks on Iranian leaders had historically “failed to undermine national unity,” saying Iran had repeatedly emerged stronger from crises.

“You targeted an individual, but millions stand against you,” he said, warning that the United States and Israel would ultimately “regret their actions.”

