US Envoy urges shielding Iraq, Kurdistan from regional war

Shafaq News- Erbil

US Presidential Envoy Tom Barrack said Iraq and the Kurdistan Region must be protected from the escalating conflict in the Middle East, warning against attacks targeting the Region by “outlaw groups.”

“The US views Kurdistan as an important ally and partner and will continue coordination with it,” he said during a phone call with Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, stressing that both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq hold strategic importance for Washington, according to a statement by Barzani’s office.

Barrack also said Washington is prepared to help address outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad amid the region’s current tensions.

Barzani stated that the Kurdistan Region remains committed to regional stability. “Kurdistan has always been part of the solution and never part of any problem or tension,” he said, adding that the Region supports democracy, coexistence, and dialogue.