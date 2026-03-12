Drone strike hits Iranian Kurdish opposition camp in Kurdistan

Shafaq News- Erbil

A drone strike targeted a camp belonging to the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) near the town of Koya in Erbil on Thursday, a local source said.

The attack struck the Zewiaspey camp, a facility used by the Iranian Kurdish opposition group.

The strike also hit a civilian house belonging to a family affiliated with the party, according to the source.

There was no immediate information on casualties or the origin of the drone.