Suspect arrested after stabbing attack in Tel Aviv

Israeli police arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing attack in the city of Ramat Gan that left a local religious official seriously injured, Israeli media outlets reported on Thursday.

Police stated that the suspect, 20, from the Arab town of Jatt, was detained after attempting to flee the scene. The injured, Gedalyahu Ben Shimon, 47, head of Ramat Gan’s religious council, sustained multiple stab wounds during the incident. Medical teams transferred him to Tel Aviv, where he remains in serious condition.

Israeli military operations in northern West Bank cities, including Jenin and Tulkarem, have displaced thousands of Palestinians, with a rise in settler attacks and tighter movement restrictions across the territory. According to Reuters, since the regional war with Iran began on February 28, settler attacks have intensified, with at least six Palestinians killed in roughly the first 10 days of that escalation, while emergency access has worsened due to roadblocks and checkpoint closures.