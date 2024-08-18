Explosion rocks Tel Aviv, leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
2024-08-18T20:43:09+00:00
Shafaq News/ An explosion shook Tel Aviv on Sunday, resulting in the death of one person and the injury of another.
A spokesperson for the Israeli police confirmed that they are investigating the explosion, which appeared to be an armed attack.
"It has been confirmed that the explosion was caused by a bomb," the spokesperson stated. "The blast resulted in the death of an unidentified person and caused minor injuries to another."