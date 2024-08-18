Explosion rocks Tel Aviv, leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Explosion rocks Tel Aviv, leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
2024-08-18T20:43:09+00:00

Shafaq News/ An explosion shook Tel Aviv on Sunday, resulting in the death of one person and the injury of another.

A spokesperson for the Israeli police confirmed that they are investigating the explosion, which appeared to be an armed attack.

"It has been confirmed that the explosion was caused by a bomb," the spokesperson stated. "The blast resulted in the death of an unidentified person and caused minor injuries to another."

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon