Hezbollah strikes Israeli military bases and Haifa region, forcing Israelis into shelters

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Hezbollah launched a series of aerial and missile attacks on multiple Israeli targets triggering air raid sirens across northern Israel.

In a statement, the Lebanese group said it initiated an air assault using “a squadron of attack drones on the Palmachim Airbase, a key military site south of Tel Aviv that hosts a research center and radar systems for Israel’s Arrow missile defense system.” Hezbollah reported that the drones struck their targets with precision.

In northern Israel, Hezbollah targeted the Zofolon (Zvulun) military industrial base near Haifa with a rocket barrage, marking the second assault on the facility in recent days. Another salvo of rockets hit the Kiryot area, also near Haifa.

The attacks caused widespread alarm across the region. Israeli media reported air raid sirens sounding in 20 Israeli towns including Safed, Acre, Nahariya, and Meron in western Galilee as authorities urged residents to flee to shelters amid the barrage.

Haifa’s local council head warned that Hezbollah is fulfilling its earlier threat that “what applies to Kiryat Shmona applies to Haifa,” referencing the northern Israeli town frequently hit in the conflict.

Earlier, Hezbollah issued a warning for 25 settlements to be evacuated, designating them as “direct targets.”

Since this morning, Israeli towns have been shaken by a series of Hezbollah attacks, including rocket strikes and drones.

In one of the day’s most severe incidents, a rocket fired from Lebanon struck a building in the central Israeli town of Tira, resulting in 19 injuries.