Iraq rebukes Iran’s regional attacks

Shafaq News- Cairo

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi on Saturday condemned the recent Iranian attacks on regional countries, citing repeated violations of Arab sovereignty and rising risks to civilian stability.

Addressing the 8th session of the Arab Parliament and Arab parliamentary speakers’ conference in Cairo, Al-Halbousi pointed to increased security and political pressures across the region, voicing support for the signed US-Iran understanding aimed at easing tensions and moving toward a broader peace framework.

He also reiterated Iraq’s condemnation of Israeli military actions in Palestine, Syria, and Lebanon, calling for an immediate end to such operations.

Earlier today, Bahrain rebuked an Iranian drone attack on its territory as a “flagrant violation,” after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out strikes on US military positions across the Middle East.

Tehran noted that the strikes were retaliatory, following earlier US assaults on Iran’s southern coast, accusing Washington of violating Article 5 of the Islamabad memorandum, which assigns Iran responsibility for coordinating navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The country’s Foreign Ministry also asserted that the operation fell under Iran’s right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, stressing the need for Gulf States to uphold good-neighborly relations and prevent their territory or facilities from being used for attacks against Iran.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) later denounced the Iranian attacks, describing them as strikes targeting civilian infrastructure and facilities.