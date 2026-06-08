Israel coordinates multi-front strikes inside Iran

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel on Monday launched several strikes across Iran, hitting missile launch sites, weapons facilities, and air defense systems, hours after Tehran targeted Israel in retaliation for its previous attack on Beirut’s southern suburb.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed that both the air force and navy took part in the attacks, which struck sites in central and western Iran. Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and senior commanders were overseeing the operation from the air force command center, while Israeli forces remained prepared for further action on all fronts.

آخر التطورات:❌هاجم سلاح الجو قبل ساعات وبتوجيه من هيئة الاستخبارات العسكرية أهدافًا عسكرية تابعة لنظام الإرهاب الإيراني في غرب ووسط إيران⭕️ رصد جيش الدفاع قبل قليل إطلاق صاروخ من اليمن نحو الأراضي الاسرائيلية لتقوم أنظمة الدفاع الجوي بالتصدي له بهدف اعتراضه — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 8, 2026

The US Ambassador to Israel detailed that the strikes focused on surface-to-surface missile launch positions, weapons and ammunition factories, air defense systems, and radar facilities.

Israeli newspaper Yisrael Hayom reported that the operation had been coordinated with the United States, although Axios, citing US officials, noted that American forces were not involved in the attacks.

Iran acknowledged the strikes, including one in the city of Najaf Abad, in Isfahan province, but reported no immediate casualties, with officials stating that no residential areas had been hit so far.