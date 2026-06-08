Tehran blames US, Israel for spiking Middle East tensions

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Monday accused the United States and Israel of driving rising tensions in the Middle East, as cross-border strikes and missile launches between Tehran and Tel Aviv continue to escalate.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, speaking at a briefing, rejected claims that Tehran had violated a ceasefire, maintaining that Iran remains committed to defending its national interests.

He said Israel could not operate in the region without close coordination with the United States, arguing that Washington was effectively behind the latest escalation. “US responsibility for ceasefire violations is clear,” he remarked, noting that inconsistent American policies had unsettled diplomatic channels and further complicated an already volatile situation.

Turning to Lebanon, Baqaei added that any ceasefire framework should include provisions related to ending the current Lebanon-Israel tensions, warning that repeated violations would undermine diplomatic efforts and weaken regional stability.

On Sunday, Iran carried out four waves of missile strikes toward Israel in response to a previous Israeli attack on Beirut’s southern suburb. Israel responded with strikes on Iranian missile launch sites, weapons facilities, and air defense systems, prompting further retaliation from Tehran.