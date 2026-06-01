Iran warns of global consequences after Israeli expansion in Lebanon

Shafaq News- Tehran (Updated at 14:20)

Iran's Foreign Ministry warned Monday that the collapse of the Lebanon ceasefire will have consequences extending well beyond the region, as Israeli warplanes decided to resume attacks on Beirut's southern suburbs.

Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi stressed that the violation of the ceasefire on any of the fronts is “unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon,” warning that the United States and Israel will be responsible for the consequences.

For immediate attention:The ceasefire between Iran and the US is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Its violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts. The US and Israel are responsible for the consequences of any violation. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 1, 2026

Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry and the negotiations delegation, Esmaeil Baqaei, said the ceasefire is being subjected to continuous violations with no effective response from the United Nations, cautioning that the fallout would reach the wider world.

Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, speaker of Iran's parliament and the country's chief nuclear negotiator, blamed Washington for the breakdown in Lebanon, citing Israel's naval blockade and what he called escalating war crimes in Lebanon. "Every choice has a price, and the bill comes due."

The naval blockade and escalation of war crimes in Lebanon by the genocidal Zionist regime are clear evidence of U.S. noncompliance with the ceasefire. Every choice has a price, and the bill comes due. It will all fall into place. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) June 1, 2026

Iran's senior armed forces spokesperson, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, also stressed that Iran will not tolerate the continuation of crimes against Lebanon.

Earlier today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz authorized expanded strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs —the first such directive since the April ceasefire. Israel said the decision was a response to repeated Hezbollah attacks on Israeli cities and civilians. Large numbers of residents fled the area following the announcement, with Israeli warplanes conducting intensive sorties overhead.

Tehran is also making its position clear on nuclear talks: any agreement with the United States must include a ceasefire in Lebanon, Iranian officials said.

Iran has attached a firm condition to every proposal in its nuclear talks with Washington: no deal without a ceasefire in Lebanon.