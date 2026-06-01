Iraq's Defense Ministry dismisses image of army aircraft incident

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Defense Ministry on Monday confirmed a minor technical malfunction aboard an Army Aviation Command aircraft during a training flight for Aviation College students, while rejecting the image circulating online as unrelated.

The malfunction caused no injuries or serious damage, limited to minor damage to the landing gear assembly and skid, and was handled “according to standard technical procedures,” a ministry statement said, pointing out that the circulating image is an old photograph of a separate aircraft damaged during earlier counter-terrorism operations.