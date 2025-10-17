Iraq receives first firefighting helicopters in nearly 70 years

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Friday, Iraq’s Civil Defense Directorate received its first firefighting and rescue helicopters — a "milestone upgrade" for the agency since its founding in 1956.

In a statement, the Directorate called the acquisition a “major leap” that will strengthen the country’s emergency response capabilities.

Part of a $93.7 million deal with Korea Aerospace Industries for two KUH-1 Surion aircraft, the helicopters are customized for firefighting and disaster missions. The agreement includes pilot and engineer training, with full deployment expected by 2029.

The program was fast-tracked after the July 2025 al-Kut hypermarket fire, which killed at least 69 people and exposed gaps in Iraq’s disaster-response system.

Read more: Iraq logs 55,000 fires in three years