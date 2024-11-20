Military commander: Joint Peshmerga and Iraqi army brigades deployed to secure disputed areas

Shafaq News/ Two joint brigades formed by the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs and the Iraqi Ministry of Defence have been deployed to address security gaps in disputed areas, Maj. Gen. Abdul Khaliq Talat, the Kurdistan Region's representative in the Joint Operations Command, announced Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Erbil during the census oversight, Talat described the formation of the two brigades as “a successful experience” for the two ministries, highlighting their “smooth deployment and operations.”

He further noted that residents in these areas can now “resume activities like herding and grain cultivation without fear.”

Notably, the disputed areas, under Article 140 of the Iraqi Constitution, faced repeated security breaches in recent years after Peshmerga and Asayish forces withdrew following the 2017 Kurdistan Region independence referendum, allowing federal forces to take control.