After 27-year gap: Iraq to conduct first national census amid demographic challenges

Shafaq News/ Iraq is poised to conduct its first national census in 27 years on November 20 and 21, aiming to gather accurate demographic data essential for economic planning, development, and strategic policies.

Historical Census Context

Iraq last undertook a national census in 1987, encompassing all provinces. This was followed by a 1997 census that excluded the Kurdistan Region. In the intervening years, Iraq has had to rely on approximate statistical data from various non-official research institutions. It was not until 2022 that the Ministry of Planning provided a more precise estimate, putting the country's population at over 42 million.

Importance of the Census

Kurdish Planning Minister Dara Rashid emphasized the critical need to “avoid politicizing the national census,” asserting that the census would play a pivotal role in “determining the Kurdistan Region's share of the federal budget.”

He highlighted that the census will clarify the population of the Region, which has seen its budget share reduced from 17% to around 12%, noting that the census will also “boost Kurdistan's representation in parliament and other federal institutions.”

Echoing these sentiments, Abdul Wahab Al-Samarrai, the Friday prayer preacher at the Imam Abu Hanifa Mosque in Baghdad's Adhamiya district, underscored the national census's essential role in “identifying the needs of cities and regions for services and infrastructure.”

He called for full cooperation with the census procedures, describing it as “a duty for every Muslim to ensure the rights of future generations.”

Additionally, economic researcher Ahmed Eid highlighted the significance of the national census as one of the state's most vital tools for shaping economic policies.

He explained that the accurate and comprehensive data collected through the census allows the government to “develop and update policies concerning the labor force, income levels, population distribution, and social disparities.”

Eid pointed out that Iraq suffers from the “marginalization and exclusion of many Iraqis residing or forcibly displaced abroad, who are not accounted for in the census. This issue threatens around six million Iraqis living outside the country's borders, representing a significant loss of labor and human resources due to political conflict and poor administration.”

Adhering to Global Standards

Ali Aryan Saleh, the Executive Director of the Census, stated that the census will adhere to global standards by using the "de jure" method, which means that residents will be counted based on their usual place of residence.

Saleh confirmed that over 70% of the census procedures have already been completed, and field teams are currently gathering preliminary information in preparation for the upcoming census.

Several Arab and international entities, including the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), are participating as consultants and observers to ensure the process's integrity and accuracy. Saleh highlighted that a quality assessment team, consisting of more than 12 Arab and international experts, is actively evaluating census data across all Iraqi provinces.

Disputed Areas

The upcoming national census has brought the contentious issue of disputed areas to the forefront. Saleh explained that these regions have been the subject of significant debate. However, a recent meeting between the Iraqi Prime Minister, the President, senior regional officials, and the Ministry of Planning led to several resolutions. “Decisions included appointing researchers from the Kurdish, Arab, and Turkmen communities to conduct the census in these areas.”

He noted that the Kurdistan Region is actively participating in the census process. “The crucial phase of listing and numbering has been completed, and training sessions are ongoing to finalize the remaining tasks,” he said, adding that it has been agreed that the “final results for the disputed areas will be announced after verifying the data against the 1957 census figures.”

Despite this progress, the issue remains sensitive as authorities aim to determine the population distribution among various communities amid political tensions over the administration and affiliation of these regions. General Board for Kurdistani Areas Outside the Region had previously requested a postponement of the census in these areas. However, the federal Interior Ministry rejected this request, affirming that the census would proceed as scheduled and include all communities in these areas.

The ministry also highlighted the high level of coordination with the Kurdistan Region to ensure the successful execution of the census.

Critics believe that the census could reveal the population distribution and impact issues such as the division of oil wealth and the allocation of political seats, especially in Kirkuk.

Curfew Measures

Brigadier General Muqdad Miri, spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Interior, announced that a curfew will be imposed on November 20 and 21 to restrict the “movement of citizens, vehicles, and trains between cities, districts, and rural areas, to facilitate the smooth conduct of the national census.”

Miri clarified that air travel and trade movement would not be affected. He also mentioned that security forces have been directed to assist in humanitarian situations, ensuring that essential needs are met despite the movement restrictions.

Authorized personnel, including those from security agencies, the Statistic Directorate, census workers, and accredited journalists and media personnel with identification badges, will be allowed to move freely. Additionally, all health ministry staff and employees from other ministries with official letters will be exempt from the curfew, allowing them to carry out their duties without interruption.

Census Results Announcement

Regarding the announcement of census results, Dhiaa Awad, head of the Central Bureau of Statistics at the Iraqi Ministry of Planning, stated that the preliminary results of the national census would be revealed once the curfew is lifted. This announcement will take place during an official press conference led by the Minister of Interior.

Awad added that following the initial announcement, a date will be scheduled for the official release of the full census results, ensuring transparency and accuracy in the dissemination of the collected data.