Kurdish official calls for census postponement over disputed areas

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the head of the Board of the Kurdistani Areas Outside the Region, Fahmi Burhan, called on the federal government to postpone the upcoming national census, scheduled to be held on November 20, citing the unresolved issue of disputed areas between Erbil and Baghdad, which fall under Article 140 of the Iraqi Constitution.

In a press conference held in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Burhan emphasized that “all efforts should be made in the Kurdistan Region to facilitate the return of the original Kurdish inhabitants of Kirkuk to ensure their participation in the census.”

He stated, "We are not opposed to the census; we consider it essential and believe it will serve the developmental goals we aim for, especially in the four provinces of the Kurdistan Region," noting, "Since the issue of disputed areas has not yet been resolved, we believe it is better to postpone the census until a later date."

Notably, the disputed areas in Iraq, primarily located in the provinces of Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh, and Saladin, have been a source of tension between the governments of Baghdad and Erbil. These territories are rich in oil and have significant strategic importance.

The disputes stem from historical demographic changes, particularly the forced displacement of Kurds and Turkmen and the settlement of Arabs during Saddam Hussein's regime.

Article 140 of the Iraqi Constitution outlines a process to address these issues through normalization, a census, and a referendum. However, the implementation of this article has been delayed, leading to ongoing administrative and security challenges.