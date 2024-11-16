Population census begins in Nineveh, residents urged to participate

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Nineveh’s Statistics Department launched the first phase of the population census in the province.

The Head of the department, Nawfal Suleiman, told Shafaq News that "the first phase of the census process began in the province today (November 16 and will continue until the 19th)."

He added, "The census will be conducted in three phases: the first ends on the 19th, the second will take place on the 20th and 21st, and the third phase on the 23rd will focus on verifying births and deaths."

Suleiman urged residents to cooperate to ensure the success of this national mission, highlighting its critical importance in defining and shaping the population map and developmental plans for the future.

He also advised residents to leave their identification documents at home and ensure that one family member remains to provide accurate information.

Meanwhile, Mosul activists called for active participation in the census process, emphasizing its role in determining the future, rights, and entitlements of citizens.

Iraq last conducted a nationwide population census in 1987, followed by a 1997 count that excluded the Kurdistan Region. For years, the country has relied on estimates from unofficial research institutes and organizations. In 2022, the Planning Ministry estimated Iraq’s population to be over 42 million.

The disputed areas in Iraq, primarily located in the provinces of Nineveh, Kirkuk, Diyala, and Saladin, have been a source of tension between the governments of Baghdad and Erbil. These territories are rich in oil and have significant strategic importance.

The disputes stem from historical demographic changes, particularly the forced displacement of Kurds and Turkmen and the settlement of Arabs during Saddam Hussein's regime.